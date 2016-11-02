版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-State Bank Of India and NCR Corp execute ATM order worth over $50 mln

Nov 2 State Bank Of India

* State Bank Of India choose NCR to execute ATM order

* Evaluated value of deal is more than $50 million Source text: [State Bank of India Choose NCR to Execute Country's Single Largest ATM Order] The evaluated value of the deal is more than $50 million] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

