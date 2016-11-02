BRIEF-Entercom Communications entered new senior secured credit facility on Nov. 1 - SEC Filing

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Entercom Communications Corp:
* Entercom Communications Corp - on november 1, Co, subsidiary, Entercom radio entered into a new senior secured credit facility - SEC Filing
* Entercom Communications Corp - new credit facility consists of a $480 million term loan ( 'new term loan') and a $60 million revolving credit facility
* Entercom - used proceeds to refinance existing senior secured credit facility, issue call notice, fund redemption of $220 million senior notes due 2019
* Entercom Communications Corp - effective date of redemption of notes is December 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fan0w0) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.