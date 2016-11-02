BRIEF-Tesla Motors says exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Tesla Motors Inc
* Tesla Motors says it has incurred $608.4 million of costs for its Gigafactory as of September 30, 2016
* Tesla Motors Inc - currently expect operating expenses to grow by about 30% in 2016 as compared to 2015, excluding any potential impact from future Solarcity acquisition
* Tesla Motors Inc says it continues to expand production capacity at co's Fremont facility and are exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe
* Tesla Motors says it continues to open additional retail and service locations and should have about 265 locations worldwide by the end of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2eU2HCj) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
