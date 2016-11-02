BRIEF-Tesla Motors says exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe

Nov 2 Tesla Motors Inc

* Tesla Motors says it has incurred $608.4 million of costs for its Gigafactory as of September 30, 2016

* Tesla Motors Inc - currently expect operating expenses to grow by about 30% in 2016 as compared to 2015, excluding any potential impact from future Solarcity acquisition

* Tesla Motors Inc says it continues to expand production capacity at co's Fremont facility and are exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe

* Tesla Motors says it continues to open additional retail and service locations and should have about 265 locations worldwide by the end of 2016