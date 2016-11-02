版本:
中国
2016年 11月 2日

BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust announces 13.6% increase to fourth quarter 2016 common dividend

Nov 2 Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy Property Trust announces 13.6% increase to fourth quarter 2016 common dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

