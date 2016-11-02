版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 18:44 BJT

BRIEF-Assured Guaranty sets quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share

Nov 2 Assured Guaranty Ltd -

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐