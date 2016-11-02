BRIEF-Verastem licenses duvelisib from infinity pharmaceuticals

Nov 2 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Verastem licenses duvelisib from Infinity Pharmaceuticals

* Verastem is obligated to pay to infinity up to $28 million in milestones

* Infinity is entitled to receive two milestone payments, $6 million upon positive data from duo study

* $22 million upon first regulatory approval inside or outside of u.s.

* Verastem will also pay infinity tiered mid-to-high single-digit royalties on net sales