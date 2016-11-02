版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三

BRIEF-Office Depot declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.025/share

Nov 2 Office Depot Inc:

* Office Depot declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

