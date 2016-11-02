版本:
BRIEF-NOW Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.34

Nov 2 Now Inc :

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.34 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.53 Source text - bit.ly/2fDVjMt Further company coverage:

