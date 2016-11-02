版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast promoted Christopher Ripley to President & CEO

Nov 2 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Sinclair announces executive promotions and changes

* Sinclair broadcast group inc says david smith to transition from chairman, president & chief executive officer to executive chairman

* Sinclair broadcast group inc - promoted christopher ripley from chief financial officer to president & chief executive officer

* Sinclair broadcast group inc says lucy rutishauser to transition from vp corporate finance & treasurer to svp chief financial officer & treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐