BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says advances TTI-621 into early stage cohort expansion enrollment

Nov 2 Trillium Therapeutics Inc -

* Says advances TTI-621 into phase 1b cohort expansion enrollment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

