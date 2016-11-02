BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management reporeted estimated unaudited amount of assets under management

Nov 2 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc -

* As of Nov 1, 2016, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $37.0 billion

* Och-ziff Capital Management Group says the estimated unaudited amount of AUM reflects a net increase of about $0.1 billion since october 1, 2016