版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management reporeted estimated unaudited amount of assets under management

Nov 2 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc -

* As of Nov 1, 2016, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $37.0 billion

* Och-ziff Capital Management Group says the estimated unaudited amount of AUM reflects a net increase of about $0.1 billion since october 1, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2fuLAZD] Further company coverage:

