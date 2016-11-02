版本:
BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Q3 adjusted EPS $0.10

Nov 2 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc :

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 excluding items

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Assets under management totaled $39.3 billion as of September 30, 2016, decreasing 12 pct year-over-year

* Qtrly total revenues $148.1 million versus $325.9 million Source text - bit.ly/2eUb5la Further company coverage:

