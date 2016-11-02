版本:
BRIEF-Opexa Therapeutics announced workforce cut of about 40 pct on Nov. 2 - SEC Filing

Nov 2 Opexa Therapeutics Inc:

* On November 2, 2016, co announced an approximately 40% reduction to company's then-current workforce

* Workforce reduction is effective immediately

* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - estimates it will incur incremental aggregate cash charges of approximately $95,000 associated with workforce reduction Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2enaVCf) Further company coverage:

