BRIEF-Opexa Therapeutics announced workforce cut of about 40 pct on Nov. 2 - SEC Filing

Nov 2 Opexa Therapeutics Inc:

* On November 2, 2016, co announced an approximately 40% reduction to company's then-current workforce

* Workforce reduction is effective immediately

* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - estimates it will incur incremental aggregate cash charges of approximately $95,000 associated with workforce reduction