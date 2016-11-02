版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Matador Resources amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement

Nov 2 Matador Resources Co

* Matador resources -on september 28, 2012, entered into an amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement

* Matador resources -pursuant to amendment, borrowing base increased from $300.0 million to $400.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

