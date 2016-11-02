版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三

BRIEF-Alaska Air Group sets regular qrtrly cash dividend of 27.5 cents per share

Nov 2 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of 27.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

