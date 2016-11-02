版本:
BRIEF-American States Water increases quarterly dividend by 8 pct

Nov 2 American States Water Co:

* American States Water Company announces 8% increase in quarterly dividend

* American States Water Co - approved an increase in AWR's q4 cash dividend from $0.224 to $0.242 per share on common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

