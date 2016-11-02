版本:
BRIEF-Cindat and Union Life to invest in a Welltower U.S. health care real estate portfolio

Nov 2 Welltower Inc

* Cindat and Union Life to invest in a Welltower U.S. ealth care real estate portfolio

* Welltower says agreement to form a joint venture to invest in a Welltower portfolio of seniors housing and long-term/post-acute care real estate assets

* Cindat and Union Life will own a 75% interest, with welltower retaining a 25% interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

