BRIEF-Hallmark Financial Services entered into amendment to revolving Facility B agreement

Nov 2 Hallmark Financial Services Inc

* Entered into a first amendment to revolving Facility B agreement

* As amended, Facility B agreement provides hallmark $30.0 million revolving credit facility

* Amends existing revolving Facility B agreement with frost to extend by 1 year termination date for draws

* Co may borrow, repay and reborrow under Facility B until December 17, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

