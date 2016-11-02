版本:
BRIEF-Delta, Airbnb team up to invite travelers to fly global, live local

Nov 2 Delta Air Lines Inc -

* Delta and Airbnb team up to invite travelers to fly global, live local

* Co, Airbnb are teaming up to offer skymiles members "an opportunity to earn miles on all Airbnb bookings worldwide" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

