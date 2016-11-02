版本:
BRIEF-Spectranetics posts positive trial results for stellarex drug-coated balloon illumenate

Nov 2 Spectranetics Corp:

* Spectranetics Corp announces final 12-month results of stellarex drug-coated balloon (DCB) illumenate pivotal trial

* Spectranetics Corp - trial met its primary safety and effectiveness endpoints and demonstrated superiority to PTA on both. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

