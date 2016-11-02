版本:
中国
2016年 11月 2日

BRIEF-Ciber, units entered into waiver, amendment no. 7 to credit agreement - SEC Filing

Nov 2 Ciber Inc:

* On October 27, Co & units entered into waiver and amendment no. 7 to the credit agreement - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2faTBBN) Further company coverage:

