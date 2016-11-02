版本:
BRIEF-Interface - Senior vice president and cfo Lynch to leave the company

Nov 2 Interface Inc :

* Interface Inc - on november 2, 2016, co and Patrick Lynch, company's senior vice president and cfo, announced Mr. Lynch's departure from company

* Is searching for a successor, and Lynch currently plans to continue to serve as cfo during transitional period Source text - bit.ly/2eUo9Hi Further company coverage:

