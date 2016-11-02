版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Nicholas Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.25

Nov 2 Nicholas Financial Inc :

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.25

* Quarterly revenue $22.65 million versus $22.7 million Source text: (bit.ly/2fEqg3m) Further company coverage:

