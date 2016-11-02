BRIEF-Sabre posts Q3 earnings of $0.14/share

Nov 2 Sabre Corp:

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue rose 6.9 percent to $839 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $853.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 year-over-year consolidated revenue growth of between 8% and 12%

* Sabre Corp - adjusted EBITDA for year is expected to be between $1,055 and $1,070 million, with full year adjusted EPS of $1.34 to $1.40

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2edknox) Further company coverage: