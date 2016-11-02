BRIEF-Sabre posts Q3 earnings of $0.14/share

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Sabre Corp:
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 revenue rose 6.9 percent to $839 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $853.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 year-over-year consolidated revenue growth of between 8% and 12%
* Sabre Corp - adjusted EBITDA for year is expected to be between $1,055 and $1,070 million, with full year adjusted EPS of $1.34 to $1.40
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2edknox) Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.