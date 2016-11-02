版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Western Troy Inc awarded $1.25 mln judgement Genivar litigation

Nov 2 Western Troy Capital Resources Inc

* Western troy capital resources inc -

* Western troy capital resources inc says it has been awarded a $1.25 million judgement in western troy v. Genivar litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

