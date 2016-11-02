版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Mettrum Health Corp says all licenses at Bowmanville facilities renewed

Nov 2 Mettrum Health Corp

* Mettrum health corp says all licenses at bowmanville facilities renewed

* Mettrum health corp says phase 2 expansion in bowmanville on schedule for completion this fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

