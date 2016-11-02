版本:
BRIEF-Gogo and Ipass extend partnership

Nov 2 Gogo Inc :

* Gogo and iPass extend partnership

* Ipass Inc says extension of partnership with Gogo, which enables Ipass to offer Gogo inflight connectivity to its users Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

