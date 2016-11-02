版本:
BRIEF-Myokardia topline data from pioneer-HCM expected in second half of 2017

Nov 2 Myokardia Inc

* Myokardia announces dosing of first patient in phase 2 pioneer-HCM study of MYK-461 in symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

* Topline data from pioneer-HCM is expected in second half of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

