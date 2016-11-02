版本:
BRIEF-Welltower announces significant portfolio repositioning

Nov 2 Brookdale Senior Living Inc

* Welltower announces significant portfolio repositioning

* Welltower inc says increased its 2016 disposition guidance from $1.3 billion to $4.1 billion of proceeds

* Welltower inc says expect to execute on $3.3 billion of disposition proceeds in Q4

* Welltower inc says total 2016 estimated disposition proceeds forecast includes approximately $1.7 billion of genesis healthcare properties to be executed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

