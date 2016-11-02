版本:
BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries increases qtrly dividend to $0.60/shr

Nov 2 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Huntington Ingalls Industries increases quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share

* New dividend is a 20 percent increase over $0.50 per share dividend paid in each of prior four quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

