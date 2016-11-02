版本:
BRIEF-Goodyear expands tire factory in China

Nov 2 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :

* Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co - expansion in China will increase plant's capacity by about 5 million tires a year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

