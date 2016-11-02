版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Newmont completes sale of Indonesian assets

Nov 2 Newmont Mining Corp :

* Newmont mining corp says completed sale of its ownership stake in pt newmont nusa tenggara Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

