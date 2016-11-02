版本:
BRIEF-Pseg Solar Source buys 10.5 MW solar project from Obsidian Renewables

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* PSEG Solar Source buys 10.5 mw solar project from Obsidian Renewables

* PSEG Solar Source - has acquired a 10.5 mw-dc solar energy facility from Obsidian Renewables for an investment of $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

