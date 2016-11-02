版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Oncovent initiates clinical development program for anti-MUC1 MAb AR20.5 for treatment of pancreatic cancer

Nov 2 Quest Pharmatech Inc :

* Oncovent initiates clinical development program for anti-MUC1 MAb AR20.5 for treatment of pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐