BRIEF-Microsoft launches new chat-based workspace Microsoft Teams

Nov 2 Microsoft Corp :

* Microsoft unveils Microsoft Teams

* Unveiled Microsoft Teams, a new chat-based workspace that "further enhances collaboration capabilities in Microsoft Office 365"

* Microsoft Teams to support compliance and data protection standards, like data processing terms with European Union Model Clauses among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

