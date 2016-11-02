版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 23:50 BJT

BRIEF-WSFS Financial Corp sees Q4 net interest margin of 3.80% -3.85%

Nov 2 WSFS Financial Corp :

* sees Q4 net interest margin of 3.80% -3.85% - SEC Filing

* sees between $2 million and $2.5 million in total credit costs in Q4 Source text - bit.ly/2eA3s0e Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐