版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 00:31 BJT

BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co says new data from pivotal RA-BEACON study show significant improvement in patient-reported outcomes

Nov 2 Eli Lilly and Co :

* New data from pivotal RA-BEACON study show significant improvement in patient-reported outcomes in rheumatoid arthritis patients treated with baricitinib compared to placebo

* One death was reported in baricitinib 4 mg dose group (stroke)

* For patient's assessment of pain, only baricitinib 4 mg was shown to be statistically significantly different from placebo at week 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐