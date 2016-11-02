版本:
BRIEF-Red Eagle Mining increases stake in CB Gold

Nov 2 Cb Gold Inc :

* Red Eagle Mining increases stake in CB Gold

* Subsequent to transaction, company holds 92% of issued and outstanding CB Gold shares

* Acquired 83 million shares of CB Gold Inc From Batero Gold Corporation in exchange for 7.4 million shares of Red Eagle Mining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

