2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Valeant exploring sale of eye-surgery equipment business which could fetch $2.5 bln - CNBC citing DJ

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* Valeant exploring sale of eye-surgery equipment business which could fetch $2.5 billion in a sale; talks still preliminary - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage:

