版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 03:02 BJT

BRIEF-Vulcan Materials says core capital expenditures expected to be about $275 mln for full year

Nov 2 Vulcan Materials Co

* Vulcan materials co says for the full year, core capital expenditures are expected to be about $275 million - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2eoxw1k Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐