版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-RPM International acquires UK industrial tape manufacturing business

Nov 3 RPM International Inc

* RPM acquires UK industrial tape manufacturing business

* Terms of transaction, which is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, were not disclosed

* Terms of transaction, which is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐