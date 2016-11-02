版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Vanda Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.01

Nov 3 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Qtrly total revenues grew to $38.5 million, a 7% increase

* Reiterates its prior 2016 financial guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.50, revenue view $147.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐