BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces increase in quarterly cash dividend

Nov 3 Financial Institutions Inc

* Financial institutions, inc. Announces increase in quarterly cash dividend

* Approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per outstanding common share, an increase of 5% from previous level of $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

