2016年 11月 2日

BRIEF-GDS Holdings shares open at $10 in debut, flat from IPO price of $10

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* GDS Holdings Ltd shares open at $10 in debut, flat from IPO price of $10 Further company coverage:

