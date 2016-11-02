版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 23:56 BJT

BRIEF-Rockwell Automation raises dividend 5 pct to $3.04/share annually

Nov 2 Rockwell Automation Inc :

* Rockwell Automation increases common stock dividend 5 percent to $3.04 annually

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

