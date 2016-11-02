版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 00:16 BJT

BRIEF-USW says 12 senators appeal for rejection of acquisition of Aleris by Zhongwang USA

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* USW says a group of 12 senators has appealed for the rejection of the acquisition of U.S. aluminum company Aleris by Zhongwang USA LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

