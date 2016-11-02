版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 23:57 BJT

BRIEF-Stonepine Capital LP reports 6.2 pct passive stake in Trinity Biotech

Nov 2 Trinity Biotech Plc

* Stonepine Capital LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Trinity Biotech Plc as of October 14 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2f1bxvS Further company coverage:

