BRIEF-Fujifilm close to buying Takeda Research Reagent unit - Nikkei

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Nikkei:
* Fujifilm close to buying Takeda Research Reagent unit - Nikkei
* Fujifilm holdings is in final talks with Takeda Pharmaceutical to acquire a unit that produces research chemicals for the drug industry - Nikkei
* Fujifilm holdings is expected to pay around 200 billion yen ($1.93 billion) for Takeda's about 70 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical Industries - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2e2Dkz4) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
