BRIEF-Fujifilm close to buying Takeda Research Reagent unit - Nikkei

Nov 2 Nikkei:

* Fujifilm close to buying Takeda Research Reagent unit - Nikkei

* Fujifilm holdings is in final talks with Takeda Pharmaceutical to acquire a unit that produces research chemicals for the drug industry - Nikkei

* Fujifilm holdings is expected to pay around 200 billion yen ($1.93 billion) for Takeda's about 70 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical Industries - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2e2Dkz4)