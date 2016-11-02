版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 01:16 BJT

BRIEF-Broadcaster CME files to offer 53.2 mln shares of co's Class A common stock

Nov 2 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Central European Media Enterprises files to offer 53.2 million shares of co's class a common stock issuable upon exchange of unit warrants - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2feJs4Y) Further company coverage:

