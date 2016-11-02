版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 01:26 BJT

BRIEF-EMC Insurance Group increases, declares quarterly cash dividend

Nov 2 Emc Insurance :

* EMC Insurance Group Inc increases and declares quarterly cash dividend, and announces a presentation by management at the 2016 southwest ideas investor conference

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share

* New dividend represents a 10.5 percent increase over previous quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐